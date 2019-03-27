FILE - In this March 29, 2014 file photo, Aziza al-Yousef drives a car on a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia’s then ban on women driving. Saudi women’s rights activists, including al-Yousef, are expected to appear before a judge Wednesday, March 27, 2019, on charges that include speaking to foreign journalists. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Detained Saudi women’s rights activists expected in court

The women, who’ve been detained for 10 months, were expected to appear at Riyadh’s criminal court Wednesday

Saudi women’s rights activists are expected to appear before a judge for their second court session on charges that include speaking to foreign journalists.

Several people with knowledge of the cases say the charges for the nearly dozen women relate to their efforts to promote women’s rights and sharing information with accredited foreign reporters, diplomats and human rights groups.

The women, who’ve been detained for 10 months, were expected to appear at Riyadh’s criminal court Wednesday. The women are being tried separately and have been allowed to appoint a lawyer.

READ MORE: Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

READ MORE: B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

In remarks to The Associated Press, Walid al-Hathloul, the brother of detained activist Loujain al-Hathloul, questioned why speaking to Western journalists would be a deemed a crime when Saudi officials regularly conduct interviews with Western media outlets.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smollett attorney wants focus on brothers’ role in attack

Just Posted

West Central Midget Tigers celebrate the end to a well fought season

The Tigers’ season ended March 10, and the team held its awards night on March 21

Sylvan Lake Chamber looks to continue to grow in 2019

The Chamber is introducing new events and continuing to grow favourites like the Winter Village

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel makes campaign stop in Lacombe

Alberta Party leaders promises supports for business community

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA candidate no longer supported by party over Islamophobic tweets

Clayton Knutson is unsure if he will continue under the FCP banner or run independently

Sylvan Lake Bantam B Lakers score Tier 5 championship

The Lakers drowned Chestermere when they swept the playoff series for the league title

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

MPs denounce leaked reports of Trudeau-JWR clash over Supreme Court pick

Opposition MPs called the leaks an act of desperation meant to smear Wilson-Raybould

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

One person dead in head-on collision near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate fatal collision

Most Read