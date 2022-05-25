Development boom inspires long term economic planning in Lacombe County

Lacombe County is seeking input through two online surveys from residents in regards to their long-term, economic development strategy.

A statement from the county said that they are booming with development, construction values increased by 264 per cent in 2021 over pre-pandemic levels. They said that the trend highlights the opportunities for businesses to grow and succeed in the county, thanks to important steps council has taken to create a business-friendly climate.

“Success grows here. We pride ourselves in creating a proactive and competitive business climate by ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is in place, taxes are competitive, services meet our needs, and approval processes are business-friendly,” said County Reeve Barb Shepherd.

The county recently hired Monica Bartman as economic development officer to proactively support positive economic growth and opportunities in the region. One of her first orders of business is to build an economic development strategy that focuses her efforts on the priorities of local residents and businesses.

“Essentially the goal is to have a clear road map that will dictate the path for economic growth in the county,” said Bartman.

The development strategy will look at the best performing industries in the area, what challenges businesses are facing and how they as a county can address any of those issues.

“We want to hear from residents and business leaders about emerging opportunities and key challenges so that we can work together to build a bright future here in Lacombe County.”

There will be a pair of surveys as part of the economic development strategy. The surveys will help shape the long-term future of the county and establish high-level goals for economic development.

The first is a resident survey for those living in Lacombe County and the second is a business survey that will come out in June or July. It will focus on challenges and opportunities facing local businesses and guide the development of programs and services to support business growth.

“We place a high value on being a cooperative supporter of local business,” said County Manager Tim Timmons. “The County’s clear direction through its municipal development plan and strategic plan, and now through our economic development strategy, will encourage prospective businesses to set up shop here in the region.”

For more information on how to contribute to the county’s economic development strategy, contact Monica Bartman at 403-782-8389. The first survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/LacombeCountyResidents until June 10.