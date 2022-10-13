Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Diagolon group founder Jeremy MacKenzie fires lawyer in Saskatoon

The founder of the online group “Diagolon” has fired his lawyer during Saskatoon provincial court in proceedings on gun-related charges.

Jeremy MacKenzie, 36, is charged with assault, pointing a firearm and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, and mischief in connection with an alleged assault in November 2021 near Viscount, Sask., about 75 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

He was denied bail at a hearing last Friday.

MacKenzie was arrested on Sept. 28 in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Saskatchewan RCMP in July.

MacKenzie was also charged in Nova Scotia with 13 firearms offences in January, and with harassment and intimidation in March after an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Diagolon”, the group Mackenzie leads, is described in a 2022 House of Commons report as an ideologically motivated and violent extremist organization.

It shares members and affiliation with the “Freedom Convoy,” as well as those opposed to government-mandated health restrictions.

RCMP are also investigating MacKenzie for comments made last month during a livestream about sexually assaulting the wife of federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Mackenzie is to appear back in Saskatoon court on Oct. 27.

Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Next story
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program ‘hostage,’ Canadian envoy says

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake fire department’s new training facility, built in conjunction with the town of Sylvan Lake, Fire Training Solutions and Marchant Crane Inc. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s fire department has a new training facility

The Eckville Fire Department is looking for more paid-on-call firefighters. (Photo submitted)
Eckville looking for more firefighters

Ment-To-Matter program participants. (Photo submitted)
Student mentors helping Sylvan Lake’s youth

Sylvan Lake town council is asking for residents to fill out a survey regarding the 2023 town budget. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake drafting budget for 2023