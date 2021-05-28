Different grizzly bears behind 2 attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion

A grizzly bear and its two cubs are seen in the Khutzeymateen Inlet near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is confirming that different grizzly bears are behind a pair of fatal attacks in the province’s foothills.

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion.

The most recent attack occurred Tuesday evening as a woman was walking on her property near Water Valley, about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

The first one happened May 4, about 25 kilometres away, when a man was out for a run.

Frame says both bears are believed to be mothers with cubs.

He says recent studies have shown grizzly numbers have begun to rebound and that human-bear encounters have become more likely to happen.

He urges anyone travelling or camping in bear country to go in a group, make noise and keep a clean campsite.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bears