Two shirts sold on Walmart Canada’s website by a third-party seller shown here in screenshots taken Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Walmart Canada)

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Walmart Canada saw outrage directed at the company on social media over shirts with “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” slogans being sold online.

In response to questions from Black Press Media, Walmart Canada said the company is looking into the shirts, which are sold in its third-party marketplace.

“We stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences. Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase ‘lives matter.’ We will continue to review those items to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions.”

In Twitter replies to concerned users, Walmart Canada said the shirts were being sold by a third party seller and were “currently being looked into” by the company.

“Disgusting @WalmartCanada take this off of your racks,” said Twitter user Keetana Siva. Meanwhile, Wayne Lord tweeted that it was “quite disingenuous to advocate and support Black Lives Matter” at the same time as the company sells “All Lives Matter” shirts in their marketplace.

READ MORE: Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The “All Lives Matter” shirt that sparked the ire of Twitter users is sold by a company named Old Glory on the Walmart website. The company appears to sell a variety of slogan T-shirts, including a baby’s onesie that says “Blue Lives Matter” on it. Another “Blue Lives Matter” shirt, sold by Fox Outdoor, is also up on the Walmart website.

Both sayings have been the topic of division, especially in recent days, amid protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S., Canada, and in more than a dozen countries around the world. The Black Lives Matter movement has indicated that saying “All Lives Matter” minimizes the suffering of Black people.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Just Posted

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

New pop-up patio overlooks the water of Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach, a seasonal pop-up patio, opened its doors for the summer on June 19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Eight more weeks of CERB to cost $17.9 billion, budget officer says

Eight more weeks of CERB to cost $17.9 billion, budget officer says

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Third phase to make Capital Power’s Whitla Wind project Alberta’s largest

Third phase to make Capital Power’s Whitla Wind project Alberta’s largest

CMHC expects uneven and uncertain recovery in country’s housing market

CMHC expects uneven and uncertain recovery in country’s housing market

Alberta to reinstate environmental monitoring in industry, oilpatch on July 15

Alberta to reinstate environmental monitoring in industry, oilpatch on July 15

North American stock markets rise after Trump confirms China trade deal in tact

North American stock markets rise after Trump confirms China trade deal in tact

Apple previews new iPhone software, changes to Mac chips

Apple Watch detects when wearers wash hands

Most Read