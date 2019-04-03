Doctors group plans national ‘day of action’ to combat gun violence

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns considers gun control a public health issue

Participants are calling on the federal government to pass its gun control legislation, Bill C-71, which is currently before the Senate. (PxHere)

A group representing doctors and other health-care workers in favour of stronger gun laws is planning a series of rallies in cities across the country today.

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns is planning events in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa and St. John’s, as well as discussion forums and information sessions in other cities as part of a national day of action.

READ MORE: B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

The group has said it considers gun control a public health issue, and that physicians have a duty to speak out on issues that affect people’s safety.

Participants are calling on the federal government to pass its gun control legislation, Bill C-71, which is currently before the Senate.

The group also wants to see a national ban on private ownership of handguns and assault rifles — something Bill C-71 does not include.

The Senate committee on national security and defence is holding its final day of testimony on the legislation today.

The Canadian Press

