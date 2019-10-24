Dog owner from Swan Hills, Alta., facing four animal abuse charges

The remaining dogs are being looked after by Alberta SPCA caretakers

A dog owner from northwestern Alberta faces four charges under the province’s Animal Protection Act after 16 animals were seized from a property.

The Alberta SPCA says peace officers who searched a home in Swan Hills earlier this month found the dogs and transported them to veterinarians for examination.

One of the dogs was put down to relieve pain and suffering and another dog died at a veterinary clinic from significant health problems.

The remaining dogs are being looked after by Alberta SPCA caretakers.

Lauri Restad is charged with causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and water, failing to provide adequate veterinary care and failing to provide adequate shelter.

She is to make an appearance in Barrhead provincial court on Dec. 10.

The Canadian Press