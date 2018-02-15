Don MacIntyre’s hearing adjourned

MacIntyre is set to next appear in court next month

Former UCP MLA for Sylvan Lake-Innisfail Don MacIntyre’s court hearing was adjourned until next month.

Defence attorney Maurice Collard was present at the hearing this morning at the Red Deer Provincial Court to ask for an adjournment for one month for the hearing, which was accepted by the presiding judge.

The request was to allow more time to prepare for the hearing, and gather more items.

MacIntyre himself and his attorney Ian McKay, from McKay Criminal Defence in Calgary, was not present at the hearing.

Facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference, MacIntyre will next be in Court on March 22.

No new information is currently available.

