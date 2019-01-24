Donald Trump postpones State of Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Trump he wouldn’t be allowed to deliver the address in the Democratically-controlled House due to ongoing government shutdown

President Donald Trump said he is postponing his State of the Union address until the partial government shutdown ends, yielding after a weeklong showdown with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Following a high-stakes game of dare and double-dare, Trump conceded Wednesday night that “no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.” He said he was not looking for an alternate option after Pelosi served notice earlier in the day that he wouldn’t be allowed to deliver the address to a joint session of Congress next week.

READ MORE: Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

Pelosi had taken the step after Trump said he planned to show up in spite of Democratic objections to the speech taking place with large swaths of the government shut down.

Denied that grand venue, Trump promised to come up with some sort of alternative event. The White House scrambled to find a site matching the gravitas of the traditional address from the rostrum of the House to lawmakers from both parties, Supreme Court justices, invited guests and a television audience of millions.

“As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed,” Trump tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. EST. “She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary judge says no to $4M in legal fee cash for couple charged in son’s death
Next story
Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

Just Posted

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

Sylvan Lake’s Cody Peever one of Football Alberta’s Top 130

The receiver qualified for the second round of tryouts for Football Alberta’s U17 team

Sylvan Lake Pirates fall to the Eagles in regular season finale

The Pirates will begin first round playoff action against the Red Deer Rustlers on Jan. 26

Fox Run School’s yearbook committee receives award

The Sylvan Lake middle school received a Distinguished Merit Award for its 2017-18 yearbook

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

Investigators said Zephen Xaver, 21, called police from inside the SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday to report that he had opened fire

Donald Trump postpones State of Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Trump he wouldn’t be allowed to deliver the address in the Democratically-controlled House due to ongoing government shutdown

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Cannabis sales up 25% in November as overall retail sales fall 0.9%

Cannabis store sales totalled $54 million in the first full month of legal recreational pot sales

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

$20K pay gap between women, men in Canadian tech jobs

The report defines tech workers as people either producing or making extensive use of technology, regardless of industry

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Top Canadian athletes inducted into the Canada Games Hall of Honour

Athletes doing incredible things for communities are inducted into Hall of Honour, says Games CEO

Most Read