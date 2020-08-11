Donations pour in for family of doctor killed in Red Deer attack

Man has been charged in connection to death of Red Deer doctor

An online fundraiser for Red Deer physician, Dr. Walter Reynolds, has raised more than $50,000 in about 12 hours. Photo via GoFundMe

An online fundraiser has raised more than $50,000 for the family of a physician killed in his own Red Deer walk-in clinic in just 12 hours’ time.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has identified the Red Deer physician as Dr. Walter Reynolds.

Red Deer RCMP responded to a 911 call from the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic of assault in progress, with a weapon, around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

“On a normal Monday morning, life changed forever for the Reynolds family,” the fundraiser with a goal of $20,000 states.

“He was a devout father to two amazing young daughters and a loving husband. He loved to run, be healthy and most of all spend time with his family,” the fundraiser goes on to say.

RCMP will provide further details on Monday’s killing at noon Tuesday.

More to come


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
