‘Don’t be like Toronto:’ Calgary mayor warns against large gatherings in parks

‘Don’t be like Toronto:’ Calgary mayor warns against large gatherings in parks

Calgary’s mayor is warning citizens ”don’t be like Toronto” and congregate in large numbers in parks.

Naheed Nenshi made the comment in reference to thousands of people who squeezed into a downtown Toronto park on Saturday, despite calls from public health officials to avoid large gatherings.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called the behaviour “reckless” and suggested those who were there get tested for COVID-19.

Toronto is one of the Canadian cities hit hardest by the virus, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and 768 deaths.

Nenshi is advising Calgarians against going to four popular parks in their city.

He is also urging people to find other areas for recreation.

“I just want to say to Calgarians, a sentence that Calgarians don’t need any reminding of — don’t be like Toronto,” Nenshi said Tuesday during a news conference.

“We have a beautiful city that is full of green spaces. There are great opportunities to get together in your own neighbourhood in non-traditional spaces.”

While its number of active cases is declining, Calgary and its surrounding region remain the provincial epicentre of the virus, with 560 active cases and 101 of Alberta’s 139 deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Justin Trudeau says he’ll take COVID-19 antibody test once available

Just Posted

COVID-19 recovered cases continue to rise in Alberta

69 more recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,048

Eckville Arena Solar Project nearing completion

The 447 solar modules will cut on operating costs for the arena, says construction manager

Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Responses to Business Resiliency Survey show many unsure if they could last the next three months

Falling COVID-19 case numbers ‘an excellent sign’

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Fate of two Canadians could be affected by Meng decision: former ambassador

Fate of two Canadians could be affected by Meng decision: former ambassador

‘Don’t be like Toronto:’ Calgary mayor warns against large gatherings in parks

‘Don’t be like Toronto:’ Calgary mayor warns against large gatherings in parks

Newfoundland community devastated as three fishermen found dead, one missing

Newfoundland community devastated as three fishermen found dead, one missing

Justin Trudeau says he’ll take COVID-19 antibody test once available

Justin Trudeau says he’ll take COVID-19 antibody test once available

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Federal deficit likely now at $260 billion due to COVID-19, PBO says

Federal deficit likely now at $260 billion due to COVID-19, PBO says

NDP, Liberals cut short debate on how Commons should function during pandemic

NDP, Liberals cut short debate on how Commons should function during pandemic

Most Read