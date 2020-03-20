Dean Hill from the Ponoka Food Bank accepts a donation of $535 and a truck load full of food. File photo

Don’t forget the food bank

Ponoka Food Bank in need of several items

During this COVID-19 crisis, when many are staying indoors or social distancing, please don’t forget the Ponoka Food Bank.

“Food bank usage is high but with the capable help of staff and volunteers we’re able to remain open, in a modified fashion,” said Sybil Evans, Ponoka Food Bank president.

The most-needed items at this time are canned soups, vegetables, meat, tuna and salmon, pork and beans, crackers, cookies, cereals, coffee, jam and toilet paper.

The food bank in remaining open with some additional precautionary measures.

Staff and volunteers are are adhering to proper hand hygiene protocols and will be wearing gloves as required.

The food bank asks that only two people requesting support enter the food bank at a time and only essential volunteers and staff are being permitted inside the food bank.

Those requesting support will need to show proof of residency in the town or county of Ponoka, by showing a rental or utility receipt, and will be asked about their financial situation.

As usual, there is still a “free” area, where some items such as fresh produce and staple items are offered with no questions asked, but now those wishing to access it must ask for it directly.

Business hours remain the same, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

At this time, donations of needed items are preferred, but cash donations will also be gladly taken.

To make a donation, please arrive half-an-hour before opening times, or call 403-783-3285 to make an arrangement.

