‘Don’t RIP Through Construction Zones’ says government, ARHCA and local construction company

The Alberta Government is partnering with ARHCA to promote safe safe driving in construction zones

Left to right: Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks, House Leader (MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre); Ron Glen, CEO, ARHCA; Graham McLachlan, Central City Asphalt; Wayne McLachlan, President, Central City Asphalt at the Lafarge Pit in Lacombe County, Oct. 9. (Photo Submitted)

The provincial government is doubling down on its investment in Alberta roads this season by announcing additional roadwork and beginning a new safety initiative.

On Oct. 9, Minister of Parks and Environment Jason Nixon, MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, was joined by members of Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA) and Central City Asphalt to distribute “Don’t Rip Through Construction Zones.”

Minister Nixon says improving Alberta’s highways and infrastructure does not end at “building roads and creating jobs for Albertans.”

“Routine maintenance and the promotion of worker safety are equally important to ensuring Albertans get where they’re going and get there safely. I’m so happy to partner with the ARHCA and with Central City Asphalt to keep workers and the motorists who use our highways safe,” Nixon said.

The new safety initiative encourages safe driving, which means both construction crews and drivers will make it home safely.

Ron Glen, CEO of ARHCA, says he is pleased to see continued commitment from the provincial government and acknowledgment of the “crucial role” the industry plays in keeping highways in good condition.

“Since government’s significant investment means more crews on the road, we all need to do our part to make sure drivers and crews are safe. That’s what Don’t RIP Through Construction Zones signage is all about,” Glen said.

Central City Asphalt, out of Blackfalds, was the winner of a $4.5 million project in the Bentley area.

The local company will be working to repave Highway 12 to ensure it is safe to drive before winter.

Wayne McLachlan, president of Central City Asphalt, says it is important for all drivers to keep an eye open for road workers, especially as work is continuing throughout October.

“Central City Asphalt is proud to partner with Minister Nixon and the ARHCA to educate drivers in Alberta about road construction safety. With our paving work continuing into October, we need all drivers to watch out for our crews so we can finish our work safely and ensure the roads are ready for winter driving,” said McLachlan.

