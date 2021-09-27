Double win for Sylvan Lake’s brewery at national competition

Sylvan Lake’s Snake Lake Brewing Company was recognized with two awards for their exceptional beer recipes at the annual Canadian Brewing Awards.

The brewery brought home a gold for their popular Kinabik Pilsner for the second year in a row, and a silver for their Public House Mild Porter.

The Sales Manager for Snake Lake Brewing Company, Adam Nachbaur, shared, “We are so proud to see our dreams grow to a point now where Sylvan Lake has been recognized 2 years in a row in Canada for beers we have created and shared with our amazing province.” The brewery shared in a Facebook post that they feel humbled and thankful having being recognized with these awards.

Making use of harvest from local fields, Nachbaur shared that their taproom currently offers 11 varieties of beer and one tap of non-alcoholic craft lemonade. He added, “We brew all of our beers in Sylvan Lake and all of our core beers have an abundance of local Alberta malt in their recipes.”

With water being an important ingredient of brewing, and a full reverse osmosis water treatment plant set up in the brewery, it allows them to create clear and style-specific beers from regions all around the world, shared Nachbaur, adding, “We are able to reverse osmosis all of the water into each batch and then build the water back up to the region it comes from.”

The Kinabik Pilsner, which has been a core beer for the brewery since its establishment in 2018, is a German style pilsner. Their water treatment facility helps them brew “as if you turned on a tap in Germany and made the beer there,” shared Nachbaur. He added that the brewing process for the Kinabik Pilsner continues on for 40 days.

The recipe for the Public House Mild Porter was put together for the brewery’s third anniversary, last February. “It is an incredible dark beer that carries an exceptional amount of flavour considering the low alcohol level. Many porters and stouts are higher alcohol beers so it was very refreshing to put out a full bodied, flavourful dark beer that was an easy 3.4 percent,” said Nachbaur.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t been into our beautiful timber frame taproom to experience our love and passion for Alberta craft beer to come have a pint with us. We love sharing what we have built in in Sylvan Lake with our community are love sharing the process of how beer is made.

“We hope to continue providing the province with delicious craft beer and continue to do that with the harvest of the beautiful fields of grain we are surrounded by,” shared Nachbaur.

Craft beersylvanlake