Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual Advanced Ambulatory Care Services (AACS) Golf Tournament didn’t let low numbers and cool weather stop a day of fun.
The tournament saw 94 golfers take to Meadlowlands Golf Course on Aug. 9, down from 108 golfers the year before.
The golfers fun playing the 18 hole course in support of AACS, with many dressing according to theme.
The M*A*S*H* themed tournament saw some attendees dress in army green, camo, scrubs and Hawaiian shirts.
There were prizes to be had for the best costume, along with the most honest team and longest drive, among others.
Following a day of golf, the participants, along with 26 additional guests, attended a meal and silent auction.
Members of the committee noted this wasn’t the only tournament to see a downturn in attendance, but were still happy with the turnout.
The Urgent Care Committee chose to stay together and continue raising money for the Advanced Ambulatory Care Services (AACS) in Sylvan Lake after the facility opened last May.
The golf tournament is a major fundraiser for AACS, and puts the money raised towards equipment staff of the facility need.
The amount raised through the tournament is not yet known, as of publication.