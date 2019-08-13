Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

Cathy Forner carefully puts while her teammates wait along the sidelines. The annual AACS Golf Tournament had a barbecue before the buzzer sounded to begin the tournament at noon on Aug. 9. Along with hot dogs and hamburgers prepared by members of the Lions Club, hot coffee was also available. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A golfer takes a swing and hopes to make it to the green early in the tournament. The M*A*S*H-themed golf tournament saw some of the participants dress according to the theme with some wearing army-inspired outfits. One golfer follows through on his swing and watches to see if he got anywhere close to the green on the 10th hole.

The fifth annual Advanced Ambulatory Care Services (AACS) Golf Tournament didn’t let low numbers and cool weather stop a day of fun.

The tournament saw 94 golfers take to Meadlowlands Golf Course on Aug. 9, down from 108 golfers the year before.

The golfers fun playing the 18 hole course in support of AACS, with many dressing according to theme.

The M*A*S*H* themed tournament saw some attendees dress in army green, camo, scrubs and Hawaiian shirts.

There were prizes to be had for the best costume, along with the most honest team and longest drive, among others.

Following a day of golf, the participants, along with 26 additional guests, attended a meal and silent auction.

Members of the committee noted this wasn’t the only tournament to see a downturn in attendance, but were still happy with the turnout.

The Urgent Care Committee chose to stay together and continue raising money for the Advanced Ambulatory Care Services (AACS) in Sylvan Lake after the facility opened last May.

The golf tournament is a major fundraiser for AACS, and puts the money raised towards equipment staff of the facility need.

The amount raised through the tournament is not yet known, as of publication.