Activists sit in at the Jumbo Valley Hutterite turkey farm in the town of Nobleford, about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary on Sept. 2, 2019. (Shaun Hofer/Facebook)

Dozens occupy turkey barn in Alberta to protest animal living conditions

The protesters were escorted off the farm at about noon

Dozens of activists from Western Canada came to a turkey farm in southern Alberta to protest what they call the inhumane treatment of the animals.

The group of about 60 people went Monday to the Jumbo Valley Hutterite turkey farm in the town of Nobleford, about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

“Around 4,000 individual birds are kept here in barns for 14 weeks, which due to extreme crowding means very poor air quality, pest infestations so severe entire barns are occasionally fumigated,” activist Trev Miller said in an emailed statement.

“Beings farmed for food have very little protection in Canada. Not only are laws lenient, they’re rarely enforced and there’s little oversight at any stage of their lives.”

Const. Ben Stubbe said the RCMP was called in Monday morning to keep the peace between the protesters and the farmer.

The farmer said he had nothing to hide, Stubbe added, and allowed the protesters to tour a barn with the officers. A few turkeys were also taken to an animal sanctuary by the activists.

“We allowed the protesters to protest as their legal right, even though they did occupy a turkey barn, which is a trespass and break-and-enter,” Stubbe said in an interview.

“But at the same time, we recognize as police officers that there is a fine balance between the right for a lawful protest, as well as having due care and concern for the property rights of others.”

The manager of Jumbo Valley Colony, the operation’s owner, said they are fully regulated and follow all animal welfare and food safety standards.

Tom Tschetter told the CBC he worries the activists could do more harm than good.

“If you’re scared about being bad to turkeys, well you are transferring disease from one environment to another walking into the barn,” he said.

Stubbe said the protesters were escorted off the farm at about noon and no one was arrested.

He said the RCMP is still investigating.

Premier Jason Kennedy weighed in on the protest Monday evening, calling it unacceptable.

“Hardworking farmers and ranchers shouldn’t have to deal with harassment from illegal protesters,” Kenney said in a tweet.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about people entering their work, interfering with their lives or threatening the health of their animals.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?
Next story
Slow response to right whale plight could have impact on Canadian fisheries

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Pirates dock ship in Blackfalds

Vice President Cody Lemon says the Senior AA team had to relocate due to lack of available ice time

Sylvan Lake teen captures international jiu-jitsu silver medal

AJ Sandulac, 16, claimed the silver medal at the jiu-jitsu championships in Las Vegas on Aug. 21

Sylvan Lake Lakers, Lacombe Rams play to 21-21 draw

Ram Takoda Dennis stands out for Lacombe

Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Big spender: Alberta panel says savings to be found in health, education changes

The panel noted that Alberta’s spending per capita is the highest in Canada

Blackfalds RCMP looking for tips after suspicious Red Deer County fire

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident

Blackfalds RCMP arrest 2 men in stolen truck with knife, shotgun

Second male surrendered after hearing police dogs

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Chinese companies commit to Canadian oilsands despite setbacks, poor operating results

European and U.S. companies have cut back

Dozens occupy turkey barn in Alberta to protest animal living conditions

The protesters were escorted off the farm at about noon

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Most Read