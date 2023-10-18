Draisaitl stars as Oilers whip Predators 6-1 for first win of season

Leon Draisaitl had two power-play goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night for their first win of the NHL season.

Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists for Edmonton, which opened with two losses to Vancouver by a combined 12-4 score. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Jack Campbell made 41 saves.

“We got contributions from a lot of people, but certainly Jack’s contributions stood out above the rest,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said.

The Oilers improved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games against the Predators.

Tommy Novak scored a power-play goal in the second period for Nashville. The Predators dropped to 1-3 on the season.

“I really liked our will, our effort,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It just has to be a little bit smarter, a little bit of understanding where in parts of the game that you really have to make sure you take care of business in certain areas, and we didn’t, and they made us pay.”

Draisaitl opened Edmonton’s four-goal first with his third of the season at 8:11. It was Draisaitl’s franchise-record 127th career power-play goal.

Draisaitl, who turns 28 on Oct. 27, made it 5-1 when he scored again 7:53 into the second. The high-scoring forward has 24 goals and 15 assists in 24 career games against the Predators.

“Sometimes it works better against certain teams than other teams,” Draisaitl said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a time where it comes to an end, too. Hopefully, I can drag it out a couple more games.”

Nashville starting goaltender Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was relieved by Kevin Lankinen to start the second. Lankinen made 17 saves over the final 40 minutes.

Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored in the first for Edmonton. McDavid and Warren Foegele each finished with a goal and an assist.

MAKING HISTORY

Draisaitl’s 127th power-play goal moved him past Ryan Smyth and Glenn Anderson in the Oilers’ record book. Tuesday was Draisaitl’s 641st career game. Smyth and Anderson set their marks in 971 and 845 games, respectively.

“Obviously two incredible players that have done a lot for this organization,” Draisaitl said. “To be part of that list is pretty special. It’s obviously as much of a tribute to my teammates than it is to me.”

WELCOME BACK MATTIAS

At the game’s first media timeout, the Predators played a tribute video for Edmonton defenceman Mattias Ekholm. Nashville traded Ekholm to the Oilers before last season’s trade deadline. The Predators drafted Ekholm in the fourth round in 2009.

“Every single guy in the room was playing hard for him tonight,” Campbell said. “I’m glad we got him a W.”

Nashville defenceman Tyson Barrie, who was sent the other way in the deal, played his first game against his old team since the trade.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

Predators: Visit New York Rangers on Thursday.