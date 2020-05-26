Drug trafficking charges laid in central Alberta investigation

A drug trafficking investigation led to the search of a residence in Breton on May 20 and the arrest of four individuals.

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU) executed the search warrant with the assistance of Thorsby/Breton RCMP and Police Dog Services (PDS), discovering a tactical shotgun and ammunition in the residence.

CAD CRU’s investigation of the trafficking of meth, heroin and fentanyl in the counties of Brazeau, Leduc, Ponoka and Red Deer began in August, 2019.

The search led to the seizure of a Benelli Tactical Shotgun, miscellaneous ammunition, as well as what is believed to be methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash. All the drugs were packaged for distribution.

Four persons were arrested at the residence without incident.

Shawn Allan Burt (52) is facing three charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and two Criminal Code charges including unsafe storage of a firearm.

Irvin Ray Lachance (58) and Alicia Janine Pastuck (51) have been under the CDSA as well.

Harold Robert Potts (62) is facing 16 criminal charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, failure to comply with an undertaking and others, as well as two charges under the CDSA.

Burt, Lachance and Pastuck have been released to appear in Breton Provincial Court on August 12, 2020.

Potts had a release hearing and is being held in custody to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on May 27, 2020.

– With file from RCMP Alberta Media Relations

RCMPstreet drugs