Drug trafficking charges laid in central Alberta investigation

Investigation included Ponoka, Brazeau, Leduc counties

A drug trafficking investigation led to the search of a residence in Breton on May 20 and the arrest of four individuals.

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU) executed the search warrant with the assistance of Thorsby/Breton RCMP and Police Dog Services (PDS), discovering a tactical shotgun and ammunition in the residence.

CAD CRU’s investigation of the trafficking of meth, heroin and fentanyl in the counties of Brazeau, Leduc, Ponoka and Red Deer began in August, 2019.

The search led to the seizure of a Benelli Tactical Shotgun, miscellaneous ammunition, as well as what is believed to be methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash. All the drugs were packaged for distribution.

Four persons were arrested at the residence without incident.

Shawn Allan Burt (52) is facing three charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and two Criminal Code charges including unsafe storage of a firearm.

Irvin Ray Lachance (58) and Alicia Janine Pastuck (51) have been under the CDSA as well.

Harold Robert Potts (62) is facing 16 criminal charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, failure to comply with an undertaking and others, as well as two charges under the CDSA.

Burt, Lachance and Pastuck have been released to appear in Breton Provincial Court on August 12, 2020.

Potts had a release hearing and is being held in custody to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on May 27, 2020.

– With file from RCMP Alberta Media Relations

RCMPstreet drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Just Posted

Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Responses to Business Resiliency Survey show many unsure if they could last the next three months

Falling COVID-19 case numbers ‘an excellent sign’

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadian workers

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Classes for students in Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS will end a week early on June 19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Drug trafficking charges laid in central Alberta investigation

Investigation included Ponoka, Brazeau, Leduc counties

Scotiabank Q2 profit down from year ago as provisions for credit losses soar

Second-quarter profit reported

Canada Pension fund manager posts 3.1 per cent annual return for 2019-20

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases report

‘Vancouver model’ marries dirty money and Chinese capital flight, inquiry hears

Criminologist speaks at Cullen Commission

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Misgivings were greatest in Quebec

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Most Read