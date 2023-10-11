Drug trafficking investigation in Blackfalds area leads to arrest

Drugs, a loaded firearm and cash were seized last week as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Blackfalds area.

Blackfalds RCMP say they began the investigation in the summer and it led to the arrest of a suspect who appeared to be selling drugs from a vehicle on Sept. 5.

When RCMP initiated a traffic stop, police seized 86.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 16 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 93 Percocet pills, other pills yet to be identified, a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm, and $5,100 in Canadian currency.

Police say evidence obtained in the search of the vehicle led them to execute a search warrant at a hotel in Red Deer on Sept. 6 where police seized 28.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 12.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, and eight grams of suspected cocaine.

A 28-year-old Blackfalds resident was charged four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of weapons offences, two counts of failure to comply with weapons prohibition order, two counts of fail to comply with release order, and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime

The female suspect was remanded into custody with her next court appearance set for Oct. 19 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.



