Drugs, guns and cash seized in Red Deer raids

Seven people arrested following ALERT investigation

Seven people have been arrested following an ALERT investigation in Red Deer. Drugs, firearms, cash and vehicles were seized.

On Dec. 13th ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team concluded a short-term investigation by executing two search warrants at a home in the Pines and Vanier Woods neighbourhoods.

A search of the homes yielded $66,000 worth of cocaine, along with further evidence of drug trafficking, including scales, score sheets and packaging materials. Three firearms were located, including a Ruger handgun, an SKS rifle, and a shotgun.

Items seized included three firearms, ammunition, 662 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, two vehicles and $60, 330 cash proceeds of crime.

Stephen Jones was the primary focus of ALERT’s investigation. The 23-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and nine firearms offences.

The seven accused face a total of 51 charges related to drugs and firearms offences including Jones, Colby Ingimarson, a 22-year-old man, Mackenzie Ingimarson, a 20-year-old woman, Vincent Tyrell Williams, a 24-year-old man, Shaydin Proulx, a 21-year-old woman, Gavin Forslund, a 24-year-old man and Josh Martens, a 22-year-old man.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

-Submitted by ALERT

