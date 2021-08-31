Drugs, weapons found after four arrested in Rocky Mountain House traffic stop

A group of people were arrested in Rocky Mountain House Monday after a traffic stop went wrong.

Around 2 a.m. Monday morning, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had an occupant with multiple warrants out for violent offences, including armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle it fled at a high rate of speed and RCMP from both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer city responded to assist.

A spike strip was deployed and disabled the vehicle and all four occupants – two men and two women – were arrested without incident. Officers located drugs and several weapons in the vehicle.

“Rocky Mountain House RCMP are dedicated to making our community safer,” said Staff Sgt. Carl Dinsdale, detachment commander of Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit uses Intelligence lead policing, proactive patrols and knowledge of prolific offenders to disrupt crime. This incident is one example of how these strategies are effective at getting drugs and weapons off the street, and charging those responsible.”

