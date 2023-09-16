Drumheller RCMP arrests two following firearms complaint

The Drumheller RCMP has arrested two following firearms complaints and reckless driving. (Black Press file photo)

The Drumheller RCMP has two in custody following a firearms complaint on Sept. 15.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle on Highway 56 north of Drumheller driving erratically and discharging a firearm at other vehicles.

The vehicle occupants were observed going into a residence in Rumsey, Alta., where they were arrested upon police arrival.

Following the execution of a search warrant on the residence and the vehicle, a firearm, ammunition and spent shell casings were seized.

As a result of the evidence collected, Crystal Anne Primrose, 30, of Stettler, has been charged with:

· Discharge firearm with intent,

· Firearms offences (x6),

· Recklessly discharge a firearm,

· And failure to comply with a probation order.

James Hussey, 49, of Rumsey, has been charged with:

· Dangerous driving,

· Discharge of a firearm with intent,

· Firearms offences (x6),

· Reckless discharge of a firearm,

· Failure to appear in court (x2).

Following an appearance before a justice of the peace, both individuals were remanded into custody with their next court date scheduled for Sept. 18 in the Didsbury Alberta Court of Justice.

Despite charges being laid, the Drumheller RCMP continues to investigate the matter; in particular, the detachment is looking for dash-cam footage showing a white and blue Chevrolet pickup truck between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the vicinity of Highway 56 and Highway 9, Range Road 210 to Highway 839, and Highway 839 to Rumsey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP detachment at 403-823-7590.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at p3tips. com or via the P3 Tips mobile app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

Also, to find the nearest detachment, report non-emergency crime online or find a number of crime prevention strategies download the Alberta RCMP app, also available on Apple and Android devices.

