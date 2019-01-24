Drumheller RCMP officer dragged by vehicle – shots fired

Police search for suspect

Drumheller, Alta. – On Jan. 23 at about 5:45 p.m., Drumheller RCMP attempted to arrest a male driver of a stolen vehicle near Morrin, Alta.

Police attempted to arrest the male driver when an altercation occurred. During the altercation, a silver car driven by a female approached, and the male suspect was able to jump into the vehicle. The officer attempted to stop the fleeing male and was dragged by the car.

While being dragged the officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle and was able to break free while the car fled the area.

The male suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· Dark winter jacket with a hood

· Ball cap with light or tan coloured visor

The female suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· Dark hair

· Tan coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood

The officer sustained minor injuries. It is not known if any of the suspects were injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

