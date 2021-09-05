Facebook photo

Early morning fire eruption at Rainbow Park Condominium caused some damage, with no reported injuries

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Part of Sylvan Lake’s Rainbow Park Condominium went up in flames early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m. There have been no reported injuries, with the residents safely evacuated, shared Rainbow Park Condominium staff.

“Emergency services and management were on site very promptly,” shared Rainbow Park Condominium staff. The fire department arrived on site within 20 minutes of its occurrence to combat the fire, leaving at least one home destroyed. The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m.

“We noticed at about 4:40 this morning started with thick black smoke and within minutes the whole row was up in fire,” shared Jessica O’Grady, an eyewitness to the incident.

At this time the Sylvan Lake Fire Department was unavailable for immediate comments, with more details to follow.

