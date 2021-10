Rimbey area residents reported a shaky feeling this evening around 9:23 p.m.

October 20, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported 37 kilometers northeast of Rocky Mountain House by Earthquakes Canada around 9:23 p.m.

People as far south as Penhold felt the tremor and anyone who felt the rumble is asked to report it at earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca .

There have been no reports of damage in the area. At this time cause of the earthquake is undetermined and further information will be released.

