Easter service held at rising of sun

During the early morning hours on April 17, Rev. Steven Webb of the Memorial Presbyterian Church will be hosting the annual Easter Sunrise Service.

Webb invites community members to join the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the pier, the 30-minute service will present scriptures and hymns. It will be followed by a bonfire with fish, hot cross buns, and coffee served to all attendees.

“It is a time to remember the whole purpose of our faith. This is what Christ was all about was the resurrection. It’s our hope, belief, faith, redemption, salvation and grace. It is the joy that the church is built on,” said Webb.

Easter is a central part of Christianity, a day when people truly rejoice, said Webb.

The ceremony is timed and held at a location where the sun would creep up from behind the attendees, symbolizing the rising of Christ. While the ceremony was substantially scaled-down during the last two years of COVID-19, Webb anticipates seeing greater attendance this Easter.

Pre-pandemic celebrations welcomed as many as 30 individuals. The ceremony was live-streamed last year, enabling individuals to join from the comfort of their homes or watch later.

The live-streaming option will be made available again this year. A link to the service will be posted on the Memorial Presbyterian Church Facebook page and the church website at slmpc.ca.