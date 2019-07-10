Eat Smart brand kale salad bags. (Health Canada)

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Eat Smart brand kale salad bags are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the 794-gram salad bags with best before dates of July 17 are being recalled in six provinces — Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The agency says the recall was triggered by test results and it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

It says symptoms of illness can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad.

ALSO READ: Vancouver man climbs into convertible, claims it as his

ALSO READ: Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

Just Posted

Neil Diamond tribute concert comes to Sylvan Lake

Jason Scott’s Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond is July 20 at the Legion

Customs and Classics car show cruising into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics Show and Shine is July 13 at Meadowlands Golf Club

Sylvan Lake Yettis wipe the court of Sun Devil

The Yettis won back-to-back games over the weekend to take a spot in provincials

Benalto Fair and Stampede thunders to a close

The 102nd annual stampede in Benalto closed Sunday afternoon after four thrilling days

PHOTOS: Bethany Sylvan Lake residents treated to mini car show

A mini show and shine was set up for residents outside the facility Sunday afternoon

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

Albertans can also weigh in online until Aug. 2

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Alberta municipality votes to ban conversion therapy in first for province

Similar bans exist in Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Vancouver

Most Read