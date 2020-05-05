(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Echo Energy to sponsor Lacombe Arena Ice Complex

Echo Energy is offering up $10,000 per year for a five-year term

Council recently approved the Echo Lacombe Association’s proposal to purchase the naming rights to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex arenas 1 and 2 for Echo Energy for $10,000 per year for a five-year term, with an option to renew for a second five-year term at the same rate.

“This sponsorship shows the Echo Lacombe Association’s long-term commitment to our city,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “It is an excellent, highly visible reminder to encourage support for Echo Energy’s community-building efforts.”

“We are excited by the opportunity this naming rights sponsorship affords to our Echo Energy initiative,” said Echo Lacombe Association President Jared Reich. “Investing in the arenas is not only great for brand recognition, but also underscores our commitment to supporting the community through the sale of electricity and internet services.”

Echo Energy is a social enterprise managed by the Echo Lacombe Association. It operates in the competitive energy retailing and internet services markets, and reinvests its proceeds into the community to support social and economic well-being initiatives.

Promoting Echo Energy in the region through naming the municipal arenas is expected to expand its customer base and brand recognition to increase profits, which in turn will support the Association’s activities, including assisting the community to recover post-pandemic, both economically and socially.

The annual $10,000 naming rights premium will also help offset the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex’s operational costs, as was anticipated when the arena renovations were approved by Council.

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe

