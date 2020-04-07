Echo Lacombe launches openlacombe.ca to help residents during COVID-19 pandemic

The Echo Lacombe Association has launched a website to provide clarity on what businesses are operating in Lacombe during the pandemic. (Photo courtesy: Echo Lacombe)

The Echo Lacombe Association is trying to help provide clarity for residents on what business’s are open and providing services through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Openlacombe.ca is now providing residents and business with up-to-date information on where they can access businesses and services in the community.

“As a board, they saw a need to cut through some of the confusion about what exactly was open and closed in the community,” ,” Guy Lapointe, City of Lacombe community and economic development manager and Echo Lacombe Association Board member, said.

Lapointe said it is a way that that Echo can support business through tough times.

“They (the board) thought it would be a way to support local business and also provide a service to community residents, having a one-stop shop list that is easy to navigate and indicated who was open and whether there doors are physically open or delivering services in another way,” he said

Lapointe said the feedback so far to the website has been positive.

“A lot of people have saw the value in what we are trying to do. We have tried to to sort it into an easy-to-navigate format. We have broken it down into categories and we have indicated whether they are physically open,” he said.

Lapointe said the the business community has indicated that the website provides clarity.

“For residents, it is a resource that may prove to be invaluable over the coming weeks,” he said.

The website is operated by volunteers and requires help from the community to ensure information is up-to-date.

“We are hoping business and residents work with us. If someone spots an hour change, we could literally change that on the fly. The more people help us out, the more reliable the information will be,” he said.

The Echo Lacombe Association is working to find other ways to support the community through the pandemic.

“A little while ago we came up with an innovative initiative to support local business on the Echo Energy side of things. We are able to offer our clients wholesale rates for the next three months,” he said. “We are trying to find unique and creative solutions to what is obviously a difficult situation for everyone involved.”

He added, “We are considering ways that Echo can support. If people have ideas, we certainly are hoping to hearing from residents and businesses on ways we can help.”



