Eckville resident Tim Hoven is running as an Independent in the upcoming provincial election. (photo provided by Tim Hoven)

Eckville Area farmer is running as an Independent in upcoming provincial election

Tim Hoven will be a candidate for the Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre riding

An Eckville-area cattle producer and a former Reeve for Clearwater County has announced his run as an Independent in the upcoming provincial election.

Tim Hoven announced his plans on March 12 to run in the Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre.

Some constituents within the riding have been disappointed because of being denied the opportunity to elect the UCP candidate, Hoven said.

“As recent as this past February, local citizens were told that the nomination process could not be reopened, despite widespread support from across the region.”

Democracy has been taken for granted and constituents deserve to have their voices heard instead of being ignored, he added, noting he’s a member of the UCP party.

“At the end of the day, the people of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre will have their voices heard. Together we can look forward to all members of this constituency getting to have their voices back on May 29.”





Pop-up banner image