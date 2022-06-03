Eckville celebrates accomplishments of the 2022 graduates

The ceremony returned to its normalcy after two years of small-scaled celebrations

Eckville Junior Senior High School students relished a full-blown graduation ceremony after two years of altered celebrations on May 28.

About 200 attendees gathered to celebrate the 14 graduates at the Eckville Community Centre.

“The theme this year was we can move mountains and the students are well on their way to meeting that goal,” said principal Ed Coles. “We are all back on track and everybody is thriving. We have students going off to all kinds of different post-secondary opportunities.”

Special guests included MLA Jason Nixon, Eckville mayor Colleen Ebden and Wolf Creek School Division assistant superintendent Corrine Thorsteinson also attended and addressed the event.

After two years of down-sizing the event due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s ceremony enabled students to return to a complete banquet-styled celebration.

The event kicked-started with a banquet, followed by the academic ceremony and entertainment activities including a father-daughter dance among other performances.

“Everyone was very appreciative to meet in person.”

Teryn Smith was the valedictorian chosen for the 2022 graduating class.

As Cole handed out the certificates, he was surprised to have each student put a Hawaiian lei around his neck, which is seen as a Hawaiian cultural symbol of love and respect.

”The stack of leis got higher and higher as the ceremony went on.”

Cole, who joined the school in September of 2021 shared his pride to watch the students thrive.

“It’s really nice to have the small-town feel and to know everybody by name. It’s a lot more personable and the kids here are so well behaved.”

Cole wishes the graduating class the very best for a happy, healthy and successful future.