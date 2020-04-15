Eckville council approves temporary changes to utility billing

Council also voted to cancel the Municipal Breakfast and July 1 festivities

The Town of Eckville approved more changes in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the April 14 council meeting it was voted to make temporary changes to the utility billing to assist those who may be experiencing financial difficulties due to the current situation.

The changes include no interest levied on unpaid utility bills, payment of bills deferrals and no shut off due to late payments.

All three changes are in place until Aug. 31.

“We are proposing a longer period of approximately 150 days rather than the Provincial 90 days in hopes that this gets us through the most of this difficult time,” stated administration in the council package.

Utility customers looking to utilize the changes do not need to sign a contract, but deferred or unpaid payments will eventually have to be paid.

Additionally, council voted to cancel the upcoming Municipal Breakfast in May as well as the Canada Day festivities on July 1.

A letter to Eckville Town Council including in the package also announced the cancellation of the annual Dance Jamboree.

The Town of Eckville, to date, has not felt the need to declare a State of Local Emergency although an Incident Command Post (ICP) will be set up to deal with the pandemic.

The post will be physically based from the Eckville Emergency Services Building and initially operated on a virtual basis.

Lastly, the hours at the Town Office have been changed to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The next regular meeting of council is on April 27.

Coronavirus