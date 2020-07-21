File Photo.

Eckville getting five more solar lights

The lights are going into Co-op parking lot, the dog park and the walking trail

Eckville is continuing to expand their green and energy efficient initiatives with the purchasing of five new solar lights.

At the regular scheduled meeting of council on July 13 council decided to put two solar lights in the Co-op parking lot, two along the walking trail and one in the dog park.

Jack Ramsden, CAO for the Town of Eckville, says the lights are being purchased through CAP Solar in Olds and are a little more lighter duty than the ones lining Main Street.

The four existing electric lights near the Co-op will be removed in favour of the new more cost-effective solar lights.

“When we take those four lights down on Main Street there won’t be any bill, so I think we’re running somewhere around $80 or $90 a street light… it adds up,” said Ramsden.

The two lights for the Co-op parking lot are a little more expensive of a fixture because they have four batteries because, Ramsden explained, they want to make sure there is lots of power for use in the winter months.

The two walking trail lights will be on the section running along the backside of 55 Street Close in McDonald Heights.

“The trail is very heavily used and at night that’s one area council felt was a little more dark,” Ramsden said.

Solar light number five will be situated to illuminate the leashing area of the dog park.

The total cost for the lights, including purchase, shipping and installation, is about $25,000, but the cost is covered by grant funding.

Ramsden says he is aiming to have the new lights installed towards the end of August or early September.

In addition to the five new lights, the decorative light placed in front of the monument at the end of Main Street is being relocated to across from the Co-op.

Currently the decorative light blocks the view of the monument when looking down Main Street.

The modulars installed during the Eckville Arena Solar Panel Project began pumping power in to the grid on June 25.

READ MORE: Eckville Arena Solar Project nearing completion

Eckville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation
Next story
COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Sylvan Lake at three active

Sylvan Lake golfer swinging through 2020 season

Logan Graf, 16, says his season is off to a great start with a few bigger tournaments on the horizon

New business helps beach-goers cruise the shore of Sylvan Lake

Toodles Beach Cruisers rents bikes for those looking for a new way to explore the lakeshore

Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

EBF holding event on July 29

Alberta confirms 368 COVID-19 cases Monday: 131 active in central zone

Numbers increasing in central zone

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown

Shrinking economies force layoffs

Groups call for urgent action to help restaurant industry amid COVID-19

Action needed by all levels of government

Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

MPs want Trudeau to appear at committee

Poll suggests parents want students to don masks at school in fall

41 per cent want masks worn

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Most Read