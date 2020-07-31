Eckville library hosting at-home Summer Reading Club

The library is also a distribution centre for disposable, non-medical masks for the community

The Eckville Municipal Library is carrying out the annual TD Summer Reading Club with an at-home twist.

The kids will be receiving packages packed full of supplies to keep busy with games and crafts as well as reward sheets to track their reading.

Patti Skocdopole, manager at the Eckville Municipal Library, says there are two kits filled with goodies related to this year’s theme “Game On!”.

“What we’ve done is provided a lot of tools for creative play and developing their own games as well as games from around the world and just throwing in some physical activity as well,” said Skocdopole.

The first package is about team spirit and creating their own “wacky kids Olympics.”

Kids can create their own mascot, decorate a team hat and participate in the javelin throw using a pool noodle.

The second kit is more geared towards indoor activities and games with the chance to design their own/

The kits come with a guide filled with ideas for the contents and parents can carry them out with their kids however they want to, or even use the items to get creative and do their own activities.

Skocdopole says it was important to get this program to the kids after all they have been through this year and they like how the activities are interactive for the whole family.

Reward sheets are included and can be returned to the library for prize entries with every five books read. A minimum of one book read results in an entry for the grand prize draw.

The first Summer Reading Program kit became available July. 31 and the second kit should be available the week of Aug. 11.

Registration can be done by contacting the library by phone, email or Facebook. The program is for kids aged six to 12.

Currently the library is hosting no in-house programming, including outdoor activities held on the green space, but they are open for public use.

The new library hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are not required unless receiving one-on-one computer instruction.

The library will also post as a distributor of disposable, non-medical masks to the community as part of the Masks for Albertans program.

The masks are available to be used inside the library or in packages of eight to be taken away by community members.

During the library’s closure the building underwent renovations before reopening its doors with new floors and a new layout to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“There’s some sadness because we had to move the soft furniture and the toys out and all that kind of stuff, but in terms of actual space it’s lightened up the space,” says Skocdopole.

During the renovations they also had to drop down to two computers to maintain social distance and hang protective screens between the shelves.