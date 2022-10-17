Eckville library wins grant

Liz Lozo, programmer at the Eckville Municipal Library, stands with the plaque the library received when it was given the Canada Post Community Foundation grant. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Canada Post Community Foundation recently released its list of grant recipients for this year, and the Eckville Municipal Library was one of the 12 Alberta organizations chosen.

According to the foundation’s press release, the grants are given to support efforts to improve the lives of Canadian children and youth. The library received $1,527.33, which will be going towards expanding the library’s After School Adventures supplies.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Liz Lozo, programmer for the Eckville Municipal Library. “We do work within a limited budget and this money will go a long way, especially with some of the more expensive material.”

Lozo said the library has been focusing on STEAM projects, with STEAM meaning science, technology, engineering, art and math. One of the items Lozo hopes to add to her shopping list is a set of classroom coding kits.

The After School Adventures program runs Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Lozo said it’s been popular, with anywhere from five to 15 youth showing up each week.

