Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

An Eckville man has been arrested and charged for child pornography-related offences after a tip was received from Australian police.

Queensland Police Service in Australia gave the tip which resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Christopher Juneau of Eckville on Jan. 10.

Juneau has been charged with making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and voyeurism.

Sylvan Lake RCMP assisted the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit with the case when Queensland’s Task Force Argos, a specialized online child exploitation unit, shared the information about the Alberta man who has been allegedly involved in “trading child pornography images online.”

The ICE unit searched homes in Eckville and Fox Creek associated with Juneau. The ICE unit seized a number of computers and other electronic devices which are undergoing forensic analysis.

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrested Juneau for a second time on Jan. 18 when he allegedly breached his release conditions, which related to internet access.

