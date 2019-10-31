File Photo.

Eckville man pleads guilty to over 20 child exploitation charges

The man, who pleaded guilty to 26 charges, returns to Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 6

An Eckville man pleaded guilty to over 20 child sexual exploitation-related charges on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 30 where he pleaded guilty to a total of 26 charges.

The man pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault; sexual contact with a minor; sexually counselling a minor; possession of child pornography; making, printing or publishing child porn and voyeurism.

The man, whose name is covered by a publication ban, will return to court in Red Deer on Nov. 6.

– With files from the Red Deer Advocate

