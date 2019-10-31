Eckville man pleads guilty to over 20 child exploitation charges

An Eckville man pleaded guilty to over 20 child sexual exploitation-related charges on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 30 where he pleaded guilty to a total of 26 charges.
The man pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault; sexual contact with a minor; sexually counselling a minor; possession of child pornography; making, printing or publishing child porn and voyeurism.
The man, whose name is covered by a publication ban, will return to court in Red Deer on Nov. 6.
– With files from the Red Deer Advocate