Sylvan Lake placed under severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada sent out the warning the afternoon of June 13

Sylvan Lake has been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada says the storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail, which could get up to the size of a toonie.

Environment Canada suggests taking cover immediately once threatening weather approaches as heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pools of water on roads.

Large hail can possibly damage property and cause injury, while strong winds can toss objects and break buildings or trees.

It is also warned to watch for lightning strikes.