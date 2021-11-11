Eckville prepares to bring back Christmas joy with festive market

After a year’s hiatus given changing COVID-19 regulations, the Town of Eckville is preparing to bring back the popular holiday shopping destination of the annual Christmas market for residents.

The Christmas market will be held on Nov. 20 at the Eckville Community Centre between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Eckville mayor Colleen Ebden said, “Come out to support your local artisans and crafters.” She added, “There are over 25 vendors attending the market, so I’m sure folks can find something for that special person for Christmas or a birthday. Lunch will be for take-out only and is being put on by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.”

Ebden reminds visitors to wear a mask and adhere to all Alberta Health Services COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time.

“We have quite a few crafters in our area and since there is not a lot of markets happening, it would be nice to support those that are at the market,” said Ebden.

During this time of gift-giving and celebrations, while most people are busy shopping for loved ones, Ebden said a small donation could help further the joy of Christmas for someone less fortunate.

The town’s Family and Community Support Services will be collecting food bank donations at the event. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are welcomed.

Ebden said, “We are just trying to help our local FCSS gather food supplies for those that are having a difficult time in their lives. The money, I’m sure would be helpful to purchase Christmas gifts for the less fortunate residents of our town.”

Ebden looks forward to a big turn-out at the Christmas market.