Eckville Town Council discusses options for MOST funding

By Sarah Baker

For Eckville Echo

The last Town of Eckville Council Meeting on June 14 brought forward some issues and ideas requiring discussion.

The first topic of discussion at the meeting was a one-time not-for-profit organization Municipal Operating Support Transfer grant.

The grant was worth $1,535.72 and the not-for-profit organization it went to was the Eckville Royal Canadian Legion.

This wasn’t the first time the grant has been given to a not-for-profit organization in the community, said CAO Jack Ramsden.

“Some of the organizations for example are the Friendship Centre and the library. The grant was supposed to help with lost revenues.”

The Legion is one of the few venues in Eckville where the hall can be rented for different things, said Ramsden.

“They’re normally busy and like others, in this time of Covid their rentals shriveled right up so the council decided to give them the same grant coming out of the funds from the province to deal with Covid relief.”

The next topic of discussion was a new RV dump station on the west side of the Lions Campground and south of the Town Water Pump Station.

The station will not be operating this season, unfortunately, said Ramsden.

“The one we are going to be building is right alongside the campground in a green area between the campground and 52 Street.”

The Town will also be leasing automated RV dump station equipment from SANI-Star.

“Currently the town has a free dumping station and in the future, our plan is to have a paid automated system and that’s what we will be working on in the next couple of months.”

Another topic discussed during the meeting was the release of approximately $15,000 from the Eckville Health Care Centre Reserve to Alberta Health Services.

“There were memorial funds still being held so the $10,000 that we will be contributing are the funds that are being held for us by the Red Deer Regional Trust,” said Ramsden.

This money will be used to construct a new wall in the Home Care Treatment Area of the Eckville Community Health Centre.

“It’s an area in the Health Care Centre that is used more for treatments where they like a little more privacy and right now they’ve got a curtain, by putting in a wall it will provide a private room,” said Ramsden.