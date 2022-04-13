Eckville’s first hospital building and medical committee bylaw discussed

Eckville town council accepted information outlining the processes involved to designate Eckville’s first hospital as a Municipal Historical Resource.

The hospital was donated to the Eckville and District Historical Society for the purpose of developing the building into a museum.

The historical society applied to town council on March 14 to have the house and property designated as a Municipal Historic Resource. The application was denied as council requested administration to prepare a report outlining the processes involved to designate a municipal historical resource.

Once the municipal historic designation is obtained, the society will look at applying for a Provincial Historic designation. The society is of the view this rural hospital played a significant role in the provision of medical services for rural Albertans.

Street sweeping services

The council accepted the recommendation to provide street sweeping services to neighbouring municipalities at a discounted rate of $175 per hour.

Council previously passed a motion to provide street sweeping services to the Village of Alix and Village of Clive on a trial basis in 2021, a service the town will now continue to offer.

While it will be a paid service, the agenda states generating large profits is not the aim. The town would likely net $8,000 to $10,000 for both villages, the document added.

Waste Collection Services Agreement

The council accepted the proposal to extend the Waste Collection Services Agreement for two more years.

The agreement was renewed at the same price as the 2019 proposal. Council said this should provide another two years of stability in the utility expenses before going back to the bidding process.

The town’s current agreement with Red Deer’s Empringham Disposal Corp. will expire on June 30.

Sale of residential properties

Council chose to list the McDonalds Height Subdivision for sale, with the town taking responsibility to sell the Westview subdivision.

The listing of the town’s lots with Sandi Hallgren of REMAX Realty expired on Dec. 31, 2021. It wasn’t renewed to allow new council members to share input in the future sale of the lots. The McDonald Height and Westview lots were included in this listing.

Chief administrative officer Jack Ramsden said the town will contact local realty firms and present council with the proposals.

Eckville Medical Committee Bylaw

Administration will likely return to the April 25 meeting for the third reading with some ideas on appointees to the committee, said Ramsden.

The purpose of this bylaw is to create a committee to assist council with researching the provision and funding of additional medical facilities and services for the residents of the town and surrounding area.

Appointments to the committee for a one-year term shall be made at the final passing of this bylaw and then annually at the town’s organization meeting.

The committee shall be comprised of three members of the Eckville town council and two members of the public.

This bylaw shall come into full force and effect on the date of passing.

Management report

The water pump house upgrade project is almost completed.

A new flow meter for the backwash system has been installed and work is underway for some additional minor programming changes.

New counters for lab testing and basic showers to be used in the event of chemical accidents will also be installed.

The Public Works team started filling potholes on 54 Ave. on April 7 and will continue as soon as a new supply of road patch material is received.

Eckville’s Nurse Practitioner Program

Lacombe County council turned down the proposal to contribute $10,000 in annual funding for the Nurse Practitioner Program for a three-year period.

The town presented this proposal for council’s consideration at the March 24 council meeting.