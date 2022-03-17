Eckville and District Historical Society has applied to the Town of Eckville to have the town’s first hospital building designated as a Municipal Historic Resource. Submitted photo

Eckville and District Historical Society has applied to the Town of Eckville to have the town’s first hospital building designated as a Municipal Historic Resource. Submitted photo

Eckville’s first hospital to serve as museum, preserve local heritage

Seeking council approval to designate property as Municipal Historic Resource

The century-old building that housed Eckville’s first hospital has been donated to the Eckville and District Historical Society for the purpose of developing into a museum.

The donation of the house is conditional upon the society developing a museum or a heritage centre on the site.

The historical society applied to town council March 14 to have the house and property designated as a Municipal Historic Resource. The application was denied as council requested administration to preapre a report outlining the processes involved to designate a Municipal Historical Resource.

Once the municipal historic designation is obtained, the society will look at applying for a Provincial Historic designation. The society is of the view this rural hospital played a significant role in the provision of medical services for rural Albertans.

In the meantime, the society has taken charge of the property and will soon commence fund raising activities. All contributions will be held in trust pending the official launch of the museum.

To join the society or make a donation, contact Helen Posti at 403-746-3245.

The building, built by Dr. P.L. Backus in 1921 was the home of Roy and Marg Saari from 1949 to 1999. With the current property owners hoping to develope the building into a museum, the matter was taken to council for approval.

Originally offering a shared space of residence and medical office, the building was purchased by the Medicine Valley Community Hospital Association in 1937 for use as a dedicated hospital.

Previous story
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1
Next story
UPDATE: Accused in second degree murder of Ponoka mother committed to stand trial

Just Posted

(COVID-19 graphic from Black Press News Services)
New COVID-19 cases rising but hospitalizations still falling

Eckville and District Historical Society has applied to the Town of Eckville to have the town’s first hospital building designated as a Municipal Historic Resource. Submitted photo
Eckville’s first hospital to serve as museum, preserve local heritage

From left Joshua Odjick, Phillip Lewitski, and Avery Winters-Anthony in Wildhood. Submitted photo
Independent films return to Sylvan Lake with revival of film society

Lacombe winners for the U16 division. From left Hailey Jackson (lead), Sienna Bennett (second), Cassie Walgenbach (third), Sierra Wyatt (skip) and coach Tim Wyatt. Submitted photo
Young curlers come from around Alberta to participate in cashspiel