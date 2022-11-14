Eckville’s Remembrance Day ceremony

Rev. Sandra Franklin-Law, the Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members during the Last Post. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The recession of RCMP members Const. Rebecca Bell and Const. Matthew DeSousa, and the Legion Colour Party during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 11, at the community centre. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Helen Posti, pictured, laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Alberta during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Sylvan Lake RCMP Const. Rebecca Bell laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, held at the community centre. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

By Michaela Ludwig

Remembrance Day

