Rev. Sandra Franklin-Law, the Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members during the Last Post. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Rev. Sandra Franklin-Law, the Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members during the Last Post. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Eckville’s Remembrance Day ceremony

The recession of RCMP members Const. Rebecca Bell and Const. Matthew DeSousa, and the Legion Colour Party during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 11, at the community centre. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Rev. Sandra Franklin-Law, the Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members during the Last Post. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Helen Posti, pictured, laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Alberta during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Sylvan Lake RCMP Const. Rebecca Bell laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, held at the community centre. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Legion Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members Const. Rebecca Bell and Const. Matthew DeSousa during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

By Michaela Ludwig

Remembrance Day

 

Helen Posti, pictured, laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Alberta during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Helen Posti, pictured, laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Alberta during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Sylvan Lake RCMP Const. Rebecca Bell laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, held at the community centre. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Sylvan Lake RCMP Const. Rebecca Bell laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, held at the community centre. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Legion Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members Const. Rebecca Bell and Const. Matthew DeSousa during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Legion Colour Party and Sylvan Lake RCMP members Const. Rebecca Bell and Const. Matthew DeSousa during the Eckville Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HJ Cody School honours outstanding students
Next story
‘Freedom Convoy’ did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director

Just Posted

Students from HJ Cody School’s 2021/2022 grade 9 class that received academic awards during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody School honours outstanding students

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

GET THE WHOLE STORY When breaking news strikes, you can count on the award-winning team of journalists at the Sylvan Lake News. Journalist Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla captured this house fire on Hawthorn Place in May 2022.
Sylvan Lake News launches digital subscription program

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Denise Bryan-Williams was selected by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to join other executive directors on a trip to Ireland in October. (Photo submitted)
Bringing ideas from the Emerald Isle to Sylvan Lake