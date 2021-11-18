Eckville’s tribute to veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion Eckville branch 156 continued the tradition of honouring Canadian veterans with a flag parade and outdoor service Nov. 11.

Mayor Colleen Ebden said, “Remembrance Day is the day I reflect on all our brave military men and women that gave up their lives, limbs and youth so we could have our freedom.

“The Remembrance Day celebration in Eckville was another successful event with many watching online and those attending in person.

“Standing in the warm sunshine we all appreciated the presentation that the Royal Canadian Legion and Rev. Sandra Franklin-Law did. Rev. Sandra always gives a reading about one of our brave soldiers. Giving us an insight into what was happening at that time in their life.

“Very touching.”

Ebden laid a wreath on behalf of Town Council and the Town of Eckville in honour of our fallen heroes. While the ceremony was invitation-only, it was safely attended by town residents from across the street, along with veterans and Legion members among other dignitaries.

Legion president Doug Gordon said, “We were really pleased with the attendance and the live stream that we did.

“We didn’t have near the numbers that we would normally have had if we had it at the hall. But, still very pleased that we had so many people interested in the service.

“There were people standing on the street with masks on and physically distanced. We did not invite the public but there was public there that stood across the street and listened.”

Coming from a family of veterans, Gordon said his heart lies in the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies that he has been a part of for over 30 years.

Gordon said, “Without the sacrifices they made, we wouldn’t have what we have today.”

Following the service, in past years, the Legion would serve lunch at the hall and offer time of fellowship, shared Gordon. He said, “We are unable to do either of those.

“Those are things that were sorely missed. But, under the circumstances nothing you could do about it.

“I hope next year we return to a community event in the hall so we don’t have to do it outside, invite everybody to it and go back to what it was three years ago.”

Gordon thanked the town for support in hosting a ceremony.

