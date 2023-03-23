Ecole Steffie Woima School is holding an auction for the playground project

The auction is one in a series of fundraisers done by the school to raise money for a new playground

The east playground at Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School has been around since the school opened and it needs to be replaced. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Ecole Steffie Woima school is holding an online auction to raise money towards the school’s playground project.

Principal Angela Eadie-Gyori told Sylvan Lake News that while fundraising efforts have begun this year it is anticipated that it will take a few years to raise the money for the project which is a necessity for the school.

“We have been blessed to have had a wonderful playground for students to enjoy over the years. However, we are no longer able to repair our aging east playground and as pieces become unsafe, they are being removed. In addition, our west playground has a limited lifespan as well.”

Having a playground for the school is very important, said Eadie-Gyori.

“Now, possibly more than ever, getting kids outside playing on playgrounds, enjoying fresh air and interacting with each other is so important.”

So far four other fundraisers have been done this year for the project, including the Steffie Christmas Store, the Christmas Concert 50-50 draw, the Snow Ball Family Dance, and a Bottle Drive. Proceeds from the canteen and an upcoming Read-a-thon in April will also go to the project.

The goal for the auction is to raise $10,000, said Eadie-Gyori.

“We have 91 items for the auction, all donated by community members, staff members and businesses. We are very grateful for the support of our community and we truly appreciated the generous donation for our auction. The response so far has been fantastic and we truly appreciate the support of our community, our families and our dedicated volunteers.”

The playground project is a collaboration between the staff members and parents from the Steffie Woima Fundraising Society.

The auction ends at 8 p.m. on March 29.

sylvanlake