Edmonton city council votes to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces

Edmonton city council votes to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces

EDMONTON — City council in Edmonton has voted to require the use of masks in all public indoor spaces starting Saturday.

It’s an extension of a decision last week by an emergency advisory committee for mandatory face coverings on public transit and at city facilities to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary bylaw, which was passed 10-3, will apply to private businesses, retail stores, entertainment venues, recreation centres, restaurants when not eating, transit stations and all public transportation.

People not wearing masks indoors could face fines of $100, but businesses will not be required to enforce the bylaw.

More and more cities across the country are bringing in temporary rules requiring people to wear masks in the hope of minimizing the reach of the novel coronavirus as people undertake more activities.

Alberta’s updated figures show 133 new cases and three more deaths.

There have been 10,603 people infected in the province since the pandemic took hold and 190 have died.

Cases have increased by more than 100 almost daily for the last two weeks. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, has said the province’s curve is no longer flat.

“This bylaw works to strike a balance between encouraging the use of face coverings for everyone’s protection, and understanding that not everyone can wear a face covering,” Mayor Don Iveson said in a release.

“We know that wearing a face covering is an important factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and we want it to become second nature to Edmontonians.”

Exceptions will be made for children under two, people who cannot use a mask without assistance, anyone unable to wear a face covering because of mental or physical concerns or for those providing care to a disabled person when wearing a mask would affect that care.

Acceptable face coverings will include medical or non-medical masks or other coverings that fully cover the nose, mouth and chin.

The bylaw will not apply to schools, hospitals and health-care facilities, child-care centres or two employees who have a physical barrier between themselves and the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts
Next story
Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother’s voice recording

Just Posted

133 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Central zone sees 19 new cases in past 24 hours

Sylvan Lake’s Wood Shed hits the mark with Canada’s first projected targets

The Wood Shed unveiled their new projected targets, the first to be used in Canada, late last week

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

Cases in some central Alberta communities up

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

Ethics commissioner expands probe of Morneau on eve of PM’s WE testimony

Ethics commissioner expands probe of Morneau on eve of PM’s WE testimony

Tory leadership race causes awkward schism in key veterans constituency

Tory leadership race causes awkward schism in key veterans constituency

Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother’s voice recording

Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother’s voice recording

Damage from parks being overused happening across Alberta: environment minister

Damage from parks being overused happening across Alberta: environment minister

Edmonton city council votes to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces

Edmonton city council votes to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces

Kenney stands by health minister as doctors’ group votes non-confidence

Kenney stands by health minister as doctors’ group votes non-confidence

On Football: NFL opt outs more prevalent than many expected

On Football: NFL opt outs more prevalent than many expected

NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

Most Read