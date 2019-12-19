Edmonton company charged with money laundering involving illegal cannabis sales

RCMP allege the illegal dispensaries used Moxipay Corp. to receive and transfer funds

Staff at an Edmonton-based company are facing charges in relation to a multimillion-dollar money-laundering scheme involving unlicensed online cannabis dispensaries.

RCMP allege the illegal dispensaries used Moxipay Corp. to receive and transfer funds from January to December of 2018.

They say Moxipay facilitated more than 84,000 transactions and received nearly $15 million through e-transfer payments into several bank accounts.

Investigators say the money was then transferred back to the dispensaries or to others.

Four directors and an employee face various charges, including laundering proceeds of crime and commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

RCMP say the only legal way to purchase cannabis in the province is through the website of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis commission.

The Canadian Press

