Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton hints at extending mask mandate on public transit if province drops measure

Another 550 cases of the virus were reported Thursday, bringing Alberta’s active case count to 4,101

Edmonton’s mayor says city council will vote on introducing a local mask mandate for public transit if the Alberta government moves forward with plans to lift the safety measure next week.

Come Monday, the province is expected to drop the province-wide requirement for masks to be worn on public transit, including ride-hailing vehicles, motor coaches and shuttles.

Mayor Don Iveson says he expects council to vote yes to extending a masking mandate if the decision is put to them on Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Alberta.

Another 550 cases of the virus were reported Thursday, bringing Alberta’s active case count to 4,101.

The single-day spike is the highest recorded since late May.

Iveson says the masking bylaw wouldn’t necessarily extend to school buses, but trusts school boards would make decisions to protect the safety of their students and staff.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Temporary closure of Advanced Ambulatory Care service
Next story
Ottawa faces calls to speed up Afghan rescues as special forces deploy to Kabul

Just Posted

Alberta has administered more than 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76 per cent of those who are eligible receiving at least one dose and 67 per cent fully vaccinated. (Photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta adds 582 COVID-19 cases, Red Deer up to 85 active cases

file photo
Temporary closure of Advanced Ambulatory Care service

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. Hinshaw and Education Minister Adriana Lagrange are to provide an update on COVID-19 and back-to-school guidance later this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta keeping COVID-19 measures for another 6 weeks as cases spike

Alberta Senator Doug Black was in Red Deer in April 2019. He stopped at the luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Red Deer where he gave a speech. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Elected Alberta Senator Doug Black to retire from Senate