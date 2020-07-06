Ryken posing next to a mini cup race car. Photo submitted.

Edmonton International Raceway revving back up following COVID-19 shutdown

Despite being rained out Saturday the Raceway held a special event Sunday sans races.

After months of closure for COVID-19, the Edmonton International Raceway (EIR) is back to operating events.

The EIR was set to hold their first races of the season July 4, 2020 weekend.

The July 4th, races were to be the Raceway’s first, post-COVID shutdown. The event was to feature Pure Stocks racing (four cylinder cars), and the track’s Evolution Racing Mini Cups. The Mini Cups is kids racing, with ages 8-16 in this class.

A statement on EIR’s Facebook page leading up to the weekend said, “We can’t wait to see the kids out there racing their Evolution Racing Mini Cups—they deserve some time out on the track.”

EIR also announced on their social media June 30, that the Raceway can now have 200 fans in the stands during an event, following the go-ahead from the Government of Alberta and AHS.

Unfortunately the races set to take place on July 4 had to be postponed due to weather. All tickets were kept for the day were kept on credit for a future event. EIR hopes to host the postponed races on July 25, 2020.

Sunday’s weather held up for a very special pre-register private event.

On Sunday July 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the McIntosh Motorsport and Chase the Cure Team YEG hosted a Race Day with EIR for a little boy named Ryken at the track. Nine-year-old Ryken was diagnosed with Leukemia at four-years-old. Unfortunately after receiving a bone marrow transplant in December, Ryken’s cancer has returned and he is unable to do any further treatments.

One of Ryken’s wishes was go to the racetrack and watch a day of racing. The McIntosh Motorsport and Chase the Cure Team wanted to give Ryken more than just a regular day at the races. They made Sunday July 5, 2020 Ryken’s race day. He was able to experience driving a mini cup, meet other drivers and crew members at the track and more.

This past weekend’s re-opening of the track to spectators follows the EIR’s win of the Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year Award 2020 from the Leduc and Wetaskiwin’s Chamber Business Awards.


Ryken getting outfitted to take a mini cup race car for a spin. Photo submitted.

Ryken holding his trophy on his special race day. Photo submitted.

