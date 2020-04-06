Edmonton man charged after coughing on bus driver, peace officers: police

Man entered bus driver’s enclosure and repeatedly coughed

Edmonton police say a man who tested positive for COVID-19 is facing charges under the Public Health Act for allegedly coughing on a bus driver and peace officers.

Police say the bus driver pulled over after noticing a fight between two passengers on Sunday afternoon.

They say a man then entered the bus driver’s enclosure and repeatedly coughed on the public transit worker.

Police say the man also coughed on peace officers during his arrest, before disclosing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 38-year-old Edmonton man faces two counts of assault, assault on a peace officer and contravening an order by the chief medical officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

